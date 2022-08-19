Lorde Finally Leaves the Beach in New ‘Oceanic Feeling’ Video

Lorde appears ready to finally leave the beach in the new music video for “Oceanic Feeling,” the final track on her 2021 album, Solar Power.

Lorde co-directed the video with Jeol Kefali, pairing the song’s billowing, subtle grooves with some pristine seaside scenes. While much of the clip comprises shots of Lorde and a young man enjoying a quiet day together, the video ends with the musician taking on a kind of messianic role as she stands before a quiet crowd, walks out to a small boat, and begins to row away from the shore.

While there’s obviously plenty one can read into a shot of Lorde paddling away from a beach in the music video for the final song on an album anchored by endless summer vibes, Lorde isn’t totally done with the Solar Power era just yet. She has a handful of North American tour dates left, including festival sets at Primavera Sound in Los Angeles, Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas, and All Things Go in Columbia, Maryland. She’ll also play a run of shows in Mexico and South America this fall, before touring New Zealand and Australia next year.

Lorde released Solar Power last August, crafting the record with frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, with some contributions from the producer/songwriter Malay. The album marked Lorde’s third studio effort and first in four years, following 2017’s Melodrama.