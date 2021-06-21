Lorde Announces New Album ‘Solar Power,’ Details World Tour

Lorde will release her long-awaited third album, Solar Power, on August 20th via Republic Records.

The album announcement arrives a couple of weeks after Lorde released the album’s title track, which marked her first new music since the arrival of her last record, 2017’s Melodrama. Lorde co-wrote and produced “Solar Power” with frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff, while Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers provided backing vocals on the song.

“The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” Lorde said in a statement. “In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learned to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through.”

In light of its environmental inspiration, Lorde will be releasing Solar Power in a disc-less format, instead offering fans what’s described in a press release as an “eco-conscious Music Box.” The set will come with extra visual content, handwritten notes, exclusive photographs, and a download card, which will come with two bonus tracks and other surprises.

“I decided early on in the process of making this album that I also wanted to create an environmentally kind, forward-thinking alternative to the CD,” Lorde said. “I wanted this Music Box product to be similar in size, shape and price to a CD, to live alongside it in a retail environment, but be something which stands apart and that’s committed to the evolving nature of a modern album.”

Along with announcing the album, Lorde revealed dates for a world tour in support of Solar Power. The North American leg is set to kick off April 3rd, 2022 at the Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee and wrap May 7th at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, California. Tickets will go on sale June 25th at 10 a.m. local time, while fans who sign up for Lorde’s email list will have access to presale tickets.

Solar Power Tracklist

1. “The Path”

2. “Solar Power”

3. “California”

4. “Stoned in the Nail Salon”

5. “Fallen Fruit”

6. “Secrets From a Girl (Who’s Seen It All)”

7. “The Man with An Axe”

8. “Dominoes”

9. “Big Star”

10. “Leader of a New Regime”

11. “Mood Ring”

12. “Oceanic Feeling”

Lorde 2022 North American Tour Dates

April 3 – Nashville, TN @ Opry House

April 5 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

April 7 – Montreal, QC @ Salle Willfrid Pelletier

April 8 – Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

April 12 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center – Wang Theatre

April 15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

April 16 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

April 18 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

April 20 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

April 22 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

April 25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

April 27 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

April 30 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre

May 1 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

May 3 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

May 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

May 7 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl