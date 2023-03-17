See Lorde Lead Muna Through a Rendition of ‘Kind of Girl’ in Australia

Lorde, currently on tour in Australia, brought out the trek’s opening act Muna during the encore Thursday in Adelaide to perform the band’s own “Kind of Girl.”

The gig marked Muna's last time serving as Lorde's special guest on the Australian tour — the Los Angeles trio are needed back stateside in order to join Taylor Swift's The Eras trek, as well as their own jaunt, kicking off next month — so Lorde marked the occasion by having the band come out to play "one of her favorite" songs by them, Stereogum reported.

Lorde then became temporary frontwoman for Muna on the acoustic rendition of the track off their 2022 LP, with the band themselves providing backup vocals on their own song.

Muna released their self-titled album, their first on Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records, in June 2022; Bridgers also appears on the album’s opening track, “Silk Chiffon.” The band will next take the stage on March 31 at Swift’s Arlington, Texas show before they head to Coachella in April. Muna will then embark on their own North American tour that crosses paths with the Eras Tour.