Lorde Meditates, Consults Her Crystals on New Song ‘Mood Ring’

Lorde breaks out the burning sage and sandalwood fragrance on “Mood Ring,” the latest single from her upcoming album Solar Power.

Like her other offerings from the LP, “Mood Ring” is a mellow acoustic track with only the faintest hint of percussion. In the lyrics, Lorde talks of sun salutations and finding one’s inner peace: “I’m tryna get well from the inside/Plants and celebrity news/All the vitamins I consume/Let’s fly somewhere eastern, they’ll have what I need.”

The video for the song, directed by Lorde with Joel Kefali, appears to be a continuation of her “Solar Power” visual: The singer, now with bleached-blonde hair, leads a cult-like ceremony under a sunlit tent, surrounded by her followers in matching jade green outfits.

Lorde previously released the title track and “Stoned at the Nail Salon” from Solar Power, which arrives this Friday, August 20th. Produced by Jack Antonoff, the album follows her 2017 sophomore record Melodrama. Lorde kicks off the North American leg of her Solar Power world tour on April 3rd, 2022, at the Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee; the tour runs through May 7th with a final show at the Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, California.