 Hear Lorde's Two New 'Solar Power' Bonus Tracks - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Bose Home Speaker Beats Sonos for One Big Reason - and It's Cheaper Than Ever at $199
Home Music Music News

Lorde Releases Two New ‘Solar Power’ Bonus Tracks

Singer drops “Helen of Troy” and “Hold No Grudge”

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lorde has shared two new bonus tracks from Solar Power, “Helen of Troy” and “Hold No Grudge.”

“These songs were fun explorations on the album journey,” she said of the songs. “They didn’t quite fit into the tracklist for whatever reason but they’re both big tunes.”

She said in a statement that “Helen of Troy” reveals her working through some of the threads on the album. “We wrote it super quickly in the tiniest room at Westlake where we did a bunch of Melo and it was fun the whole time. It’s super off the cuff lyrically, almost ad-libbed, and you can hear me starting to figure out some album themes.”

For “Hold No Grudge” she added that it “is a sort of composite portrait of when relationships turn sour, being trapped in the ice but remembering the warmth.”

Earlier in the week, she shared the video for “Fallen Fruit.”

 

In This Article: Lorde

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.