Lorde Releases Two New ‘Solar Power’ Bonus Tracks

Lorde has shared two new bonus tracks from Solar Power, “Helen of Troy” and “Hold No Grudge.”

“These songs were fun explorations on the album journey,” she said of the songs. “They didn’t quite fit into the tracklist for whatever reason but they’re both big tunes.”

She said in a statement that “Helen of Troy” reveals her working through some of the threads on the album. “We wrote it super quickly in the tiniest room at Westlake where we did a bunch of Melo and it was fun the whole time. It’s super off the cuff lyrically, almost ad-libbed, and you can hear me starting to figure out some album themes.”

For “Hold No Grudge” she added that it “is a sort of composite portrait of when relationships turn sour, being trapped in the ice but remembering the warmth.”

Earlier in the week, she shared the video for “Fallen Fruit.”