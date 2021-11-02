Lorde Has a Trash Beach Day — Literally — in ‘Fallen Fruit’ Video

Lorde has shared the music video for the latest Solar Power single “Fallen Fruit,” expanding on the album’s growing visual narrative about environmental awareness.

In the video, Lorde returns to the beach we first saw her exploring in the sunny music visual for “Solar Power,” only now the beach is cluttered with discarded materials: watering cans, peach pits, overturned fishing boats. In a letter posted alongside the release, Lorde shared the source of the chaos: “Humans doing as they do, getting greedy, treating the land with disrespect and stripping it of its beauty.”

Fires blaze on the once undisturbed sand and the singer’s character makes a decision to flee from the human-imposed wreckage. In her letter, she asks: “There’ll always be another pristine place to start again, right?”

The letter and video both arrive ahead of the singer’s 25th birthday next week. Also included in her slate of gifts to fans for the occasion, Lorde announced that the deluxe edition of Solar Power featuring the bonus tracks “Hold No Grudge” and “Helen of Troy” will arrive on streaming services on Friday.

“Helen of Troy” originated in a casual setting with Jack Antonoff, while “Hold No Grudge” finds Lorde opting to “Acting my age, not my horoscope/guess that’s growing up.”

“These songs were fun explorations on the album journey,” she explained. “They didn’t quite fit into the tracklist for whatever reason but they’re both big tunes.”