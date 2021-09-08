Lorde Blends ‘Fallen Fruit’ With Britney Spears’ ‘Break the Ice’ in New Video

Lorde has crafted a new medley out of Britney Spears’ “Break the Ice” and her own song, “Fallen Fruit,” in a new performance video for Vogue.

Staged in a clearing at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx, the clip begins with Lorde’s cover of “Break the Ice,” for which she stripped back the production to just dusty drums and delicate keys. Halfway through, the song eases seamlessly into an equally sparse, but no less affecting rendition of “Fallen Fruit.”

“Fallen Fruit” appears on Lorde’s most recent album, Solar Power, which was released in August and marks her first since 2017’s Melodrama. The album debuted at Number Three on Rolling Stone’s Top 200 Albums chart, moving 75,800 album-equivalent units in its first week.

Lorde is set to embark on an extensive world tour next year in support of Solar Power. The North American leg will launch April 3rd, 2022 in Nashville and wrap May 7th, 2022 in Santa Barbara, California.