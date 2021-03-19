Lord Huron Announce New Album With ‘Mine Forever’ Music Video

Lord Huron will release their fourth full-length album, Long Lost, on May 21 via Whispering Pines Studios Inc./Republic Records. The band have previewed the album with a new song “Mine Forever” and its accompanying music video, directed by Anthony Wilson.

Long Lost will also include previously released track “Not Dead Yet” alongside 15 other songs, including “Mine Forever.” The band’s last album, Vide Noir, came out in 2018.

Lord Huron has been teasing the album for several months on their livestream series “Alive from Whispering Pines,” which will air its final episode in April. The three episodes so far have featured live performances of old songs, as well as sneak peeks at the new material (“Mine Forever” first premiered in the second episode). The series features a mysterious broadcasting host named Tubbs Tarbell, who has penned a lengthy letter about Long Lost for fans.

Lord Huron is scheduled to play as part of Outside Lands 2021, which recently announced it would be moving from the summer to Halloween weekend. The lineup also includes by Lizzo, Tame Impala, the Strokes, Tyler, the Creator, Vampire Weekend and J Balvin.

Long Lost Tracklist:

The Moon Doesn’t Mind Mine Forever (One Helluva Performer) Love Me Like You Used To Meet Me in The City (Sing For Us Tonight) Long Lost Twenty Long Years Drops in the Lake Where Did the Time Go Not Dead Yet (Deep Down Inside Ya) I Lied At Sea What Do It Mean Time’s Blur

The album is available to pre-order on the band’s website.