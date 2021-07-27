 Lord Huron Debut Music Video for 'Love Me Like You Used To' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next See Cordae, Megan Thee Stallion Front New BAPE x Coach Campaign
Home Music Music News

Lord Huron Debut Music Video for ‘Love Me Like You Used To’

The song appears on their new album Long Lost

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Lord Huron has released a music video for their song, “Love Me Like You Used To,” which comes off the band’s recent album Long Lost. The ethereal clip references the fictional backstory and characters behind the album as the band members perform with blurred out faces.

Long Lost, the band’s fourth full-length album, arrived in May via Whispering Pines Studios Inc./Republic Records. The band previewed the album with “Mine Forever” and its accompanying music video directed by Anthony Wilson, as well as “Not Dead Yet.”

Lord Huron teased the album for several months on their livestream series Alive From Whispering Pines. The episodes featured live performances of old songs, as well as sneak peeks of Long Lost tracks. The series featured a mysterious broadcasting host named Tubbs Tarbell, who penned a lengthy letter about Long Lost for fans, and who also features in the video for “Love Me Like You Used To.”

Lord Huron is scheduled to play as part of Outside Lands 2021, which moved from the summer to Halloween weekend. The band will also perform at The Moon River Music Festival in Coolidge Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee from September 11th to 12th alongside Wilco and Old Crow Medicine Show.

In This Article: Lord Huron

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.