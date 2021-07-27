Lord Huron Debut Music Video for ‘Love Me Like You Used To’

Lord Huron has released a music video for their song, “Love Me Like You Used To,” which comes off the band’s recent album Long Lost. The ethereal clip references the fictional backstory and characters behind the album as the band members perform with blurred out faces.

Long Lost, the band’s fourth full-length album, arrived in May via Whispering Pines Studios Inc./Republic Records. The band previewed the album with “Mine Forever” and its accompanying music video directed by Anthony Wilson, as well as “Not Dead Yet.”

Lord Huron teased the album for several months on their livestream series Alive From Whispering Pines. The episodes featured live performances of old songs, as well as sneak peeks of Long Lost tracks. The series featured a mysterious broadcasting host named Tubbs Tarbell, who penned a lengthy letter about Long Lost for fans, and who also features in the video for “Love Me Like You Used To.”

Lord Huron is scheduled to play as part of Outside Lands 2021, which moved from the summer to Halloween weekend. The band will also perform at The Moon River Music Festival in Coolidge Park in Chattanooga, Tennessee from September 11th to 12th alongside Wilco and Old Crow Medicine Show.