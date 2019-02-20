The Lonely Island Plot First-Ever Multi-City Tour

Hip-hop comedy trio the Lonely Island announced their first-ever multi-city tour. Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone will unite for an eight-date U.S. jaunt that launches June 15th at the Bonnaroo Festival in Manchester, Tennessee and wraps June 29th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

General public tickets go on sale Friday, March 1st at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation. The tour also partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform; those who register now through Sunday, February 24th at 10 p.m. PT will receive a code granting access to a presale that runs from Tuesday, February 26th at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, February 28th at 10 p.m. local time. (Bonnaroo tickets are already on sale.)

The comedians promoted the trek with a goofy hype video in which they stare awkwardly at the camera and preview a fake set list of Eric Clapton songs. “You’ve been waiting 10 whole years for them to tour,” a voiceover intones. “And now they finally will – for two whole weeks!”

The group’s first major tour follows their debut concert at the 2018 Clusterfest in San Francisco, California, where they headlined opposite Jon Stewart, Amy Schumer and Trevor Noah. Several special guests — including Michael Bolton, T-Pain and Chris Parnell — joined for the performance.

The Lonely Island, known for their gleefully wacky tracks like “I’m on a Boat” and the Justin Timberlake-featured “Dick in a Box,” have released four studio albums: 2009’s Incredibad, 2011’s Turtleneck & Chain, 2013’s The Wack Album and the soundtrack to their mockumentary comedy film, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

The Lonely Island 2019 Tour Dates

June 15 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

June 18 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

June 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

June 21 – New York City @ Venue TBA

June 22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theater

June 24 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

June 26 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

June 29 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory