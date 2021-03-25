London Festival All Points East Returns With Foals, Bombay Bicycle Club

After canceling its 2020 edition, London music festival All Points East has announced its lineup for 2021. The festival, set for August 27-30 in Victoria Park, will feature Foals, Bombay Bicycle Club, Tune-Yards and Caribou.

Our next lineup has landed! 🙌 Joining us in Victoria Park on Monday 30 August for the Bank Holiday Weekend will be Foals and Bombay Bicycle Club plus Caribou, Gang of Youths, Róisín Murphy and many more. ❯ Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday 26 March) at 10am pic.twitter.com/NVYMRZu4Ie — All Points East (@allpointseastuk) March 25, 2021

The Monday lineup revelation follows previously announced artists Jamie xx, Kano and Slowthai.

Last year’s festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and replaced with a series of online events, which included a streamed performance from Savages’ Jehnny Beth. Under the current U.K. lockdown easing plan, all social distancing measures could be removed as early as June 21. Several U.K. music festivals have so far announced plans to return this summer, including Latitude Festival and Reading and Leeds.

“We are delighted to announce our line-up for Bank Holiday Monday,” Jim King, CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents, said in a statement. “There are fantastic artists lined up on Monday and we’re incredibly excited for what will be a truly special closing day for our 2021 festival weekend at Victoria Park. We look forward to seeing you all there.”

“We’re super happy to be playing at APE this summer,” Foals wrote on Twitter. “Victoria Park is one of our spiritual homes, so it’s going to be really special. We’re currently working hard in the studio and you never know, we might just throw in a new riff or two!”

Tickets for the Monday date of All Points East go on sale Friday March 26 at 10 a.m. GMT. Saturday and Sunday tickets are already on sale.