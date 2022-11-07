Lolo Zouaï Didn’t Come to Play as She Announces ‘Playgirl’ World Tour

“Lolo presents: Playgirl.com” — but make it worldwide. On Monday, Lolo Zouaï announced a world tour in support of her dreamy R&B record Playgirl — her first since joining Dua Lipa on the Future Nostalgia tour as an opener.

“I’m so excited to reunite with all my Lo-riders & Playgirls around the world and sing together next year!!!!” Zouaï wrote on Instagram. “Which city am I gonna see you at??”

The French-Algerian singer will open her tour in Europe, stopping in London, Paris, and Amsterdam, before heading stateside and opening her U.S. leg in San Francisco, where she was raised. She’ll stop at New York’s Irving Plaza, and Seattle’s Neumos, before wrapping her tour at Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre in May.

Zouaï released her album Playgirl last month, which dives into three different characters based on aspects of her personality: Playgirl, Dreamgirl, and Partygirl.

The Playgirl character, she said, shows up in the “songs that are creatively more daring and explore my fun, bold side.” Dreamgirl is all about “soft R&B songs that hit the heart, and feel the most nostalgic, sweet and gentle.” (Most of the album is Dreamgirl singing.) And Partygirl embodies the “darker, moodier songs that make you want to do bad things.”

“I need all of the sides to feel like a complete person,” she told Rolling Stone. “This album was much more crafted. I spent a lot of time learning about songwriting and getting better at it. I wanted the sound to reflect that, and I feel like it’s just an elevated version of myself.”

Lolo Zouaï’s The Playgirl World Tour Dates:

Mar 8 – London, UK @ Scala

Mar 10 – Caen, France @ Le Big Band Cafe

Mar 11 – Rennes, France @ Le MEM

Mar 13 – Berlin, Germany @ Gretchen

Mar 14 – Reims, France @ La Cartonnerie

Mar 15 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg OZ

Mar 17 – Paris, France @ La Cigale

Mar 19 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

Mar 20 – Lille, France @ Le Splendid

Mar 21 – Dijon, France @ La Vapeur

Mar 23 – Strasbourg, France @ La Laiterie (Great Hall)

Mar 24 – Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur

Mar 25 – Marseille, France @ Espace Julien

Apr 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbos 365

Apr 14 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

Apr 15 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Apr 18 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Otherside

Apr 20 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

Apr 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Apr 24 – Toronto, ONT, CA @ Velvet Underground

Apr 25 – Montreal, QC, CA @ Le Studio TD

Apr 27 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Apr 28 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Apr 29 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

May 1 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

May 3 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

May 5 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs

May 6 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

May 7 – Dallas, TX @ HOB Cambridge Room

May 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

May 10 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

May 12 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

May 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey