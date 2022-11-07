Lolo Zouaï Didn’t Come to Play as She Announces ‘Playgirl’ World Tour
“Lolo presents: Playgirl.com” — but make it worldwide. On Monday, Lolo Zouaï announced a world tour in support of her dreamy R&B record Playgirl — her first since joining Dua Lipa on the Future Nostalgia tour as an opener.
“I’m so excited to reunite with all my Lo-riders & Playgirls around the world and sing together next year!!!!” Zouaï wrote on Instagram. “Which city am I gonna see you at??”
The French-Algerian singer will open her tour in Europe, stopping in London, Paris, and Amsterdam, before heading stateside and opening her U.S. leg in San Francisco, where she was raised. She’ll stop at New York’s Irving Plaza, and Seattle’s Neumos, before wrapping her tour at Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre in May.
Zouaï released her album Playgirl last month, which dives into three different characters based on aspects of her personality: Playgirl, Dreamgirl, and Partygirl.
The Playgirl character, she said, shows up in the “songs that are creatively more daring and explore my fun, bold side.” Dreamgirl is all about “soft R&B songs that hit the heart, and feel the most nostalgic, sweet and gentle.” (Most of the album is Dreamgirl singing.) And Partygirl embodies the “darker, moodier songs that make you want to do bad things.”
“I need all of the sides to feel like a complete person,” she told Rolling Stone. “This album was much more crafted. I spent a lot of time learning about songwriting and getting better at it. I wanted the sound to reflect that, and I feel like it’s just an elevated version of myself.”
Lolo Zouaï’s The Playgirl World Tour Dates:
Mar 8 – London, UK @ Scala
Mar 10 – Caen, France @ Le Big Band Cafe
Mar 11 – Rennes, France @ Le MEM
Mar 13 – Berlin, Germany @ Gretchen
Mar 14 – Reims, France @ La Cartonnerie
Mar 15 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg OZ
Mar 17 – Paris, France @ La Cigale
Mar 19 – Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique
Mar 20 – Lille, France @ Le Splendid
Mar 21 – Dijon, France @ La Vapeur
Mar 23 – Strasbourg, France @ La Laiterie (Great Hall)
Mar 24 – Lyon, France @ Le Transbordeur
Mar 25 – Marseille, France @ Espace Julien
Apr 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbos 365
Apr 14 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
Apr 15 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Apr 18 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Otherside
Apr 20 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
Apr 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
Apr 24 – Toronto, ONT, CA @ Velvet Underground
Apr 25 – Montreal, QC, CA @ Le Studio TD
Apr 27 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Apr 28 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Apr 29 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
May 1 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
May 3 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft
May 5 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Upstairs
May 6 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
May 7 – Dallas, TX @ HOB Cambridge Room
May 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
May 10 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
May 12 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
May 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
