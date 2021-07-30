 Lollapalooza Claims 90% of First Day Attendees Showed Vaccine Proof - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Watch Journey Perform an Epic 'Wheel In The Sky' at First Show With New Lineup
Home Music Music News

Lollapalooza Says Over 90% of First-Day Attendees Showed Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination

“The park is looking at over 90% vaccination rate,” co-organizer Etty Lau Farrell told Rolling Stone

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
lollapalooza vaccine covid-19

Lollapalooza is requiring attendees show proof of vaccine or a negative Covid-19 test to enter.

Amy Harris/AP

Lollapalooza is claiming that 90% of attendees showed proof of vaccination upon entering the festival grounds during the first day Thursday, January 29th.

On Twitter, the festival wrote, “Great job, Lollapalooza fans! More than 90% of you showed us your proof of vaccination today! Thanks go out to the 8% who brought their proof of negative Covid-19 tests and for the 600 of you who showed up without paperwork, we hope to see you tomorrow!”

The sentiment was echoed by Lollapalooza co-organizer, Etty Lau Farrell, in a short interview shared on Rolling Stone’s Instagram Stories. “The park is looking at over 90% vaccination rate,” she said. “So good job everyone, keep it up!”

Lollapalooza is either requiring proof of vaccination to enter or a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of showtime. The festival also requires those that are unvaccinated to wear a mask, although as Rolling Stone previously reported, that can be difficult to enforce. Meanwhile, it’s also unclear how organizers will be able to prove the validity of vaccination cards, as some attendees may be able to obtain fake ones.

In This Article: 2021 Lollapalooza, covid-19, Lollapalooza

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.