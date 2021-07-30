Lollapalooza Says Over 90% of First-Day Attendees Showed Proof of Covid-19 Vaccination

Lollapalooza is claiming that 90% of attendees showed proof of vaccination upon entering the festival grounds during the first day Thursday, January 29th.

On Twitter, the festival wrote, “Great job, Lollapalooza fans! More than 90% of you showed us your proof of vaccination today! Thanks go out to the 8% who brought their proof of negative Covid-19 tests and for the 600 of you who showed up without paperwork, we hope to see you tomorrow!”

Great job, Lollapalooza fans! More than 90% of you showed us your proof of vaccination today! Thanks go out to the 8% who brought their proof of negative COVID-19 tests and for the 600 of you who showed up without paperwork, we hope to see you tomorrow! Photo by @SheaFlynn. pic.twitter.com/v7yWmvUPHH — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) July 29, 2021

The sentiment was echoed by Lollapalooza co-organizer, Etty Lau Farrell, in a short interview shared on Rolling Stone’s Instagram Stories. “The park is looking at over 90% vaccination rate,” she said. “So good job everyone, keep it up!”

Lollapalooza is either requiring proof of vaccination to enter or a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of showtime. The festival also requires those that are unvaccinated to wear a mask, although as Rolling Stone previously reported, that can be difficult to enforce. Meanwhile, it’s also unclear how organizers will be able to prove the validity of vaccination cards, as some attendees may be able to obtain fake ones.