Lollapalooza Removes DaBaby From Lineup After Homophobic Remarks

Following a week of condemnation in the aftermath of DaBaby’s homophobic remarks at Miami’s Rolling Loud, Lollapalooza announced Sunday that the rapper’s scheduled set at the Chicago fest has been canceled.

“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love,” the festival tweeted Sunday. “With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight.”

The festival added that Young Thug — the subject of Rolling Stone’s new digital cover story — would slide up into DaBaby’s headlining slot on the reconfigured Sunday schedule, with G Herbo also added to the lineup.

Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight. Young Thug will now perform at 9:00pm on the Bud Light Seltzer Stage, and G Herbo will perform at 4:00pm on the T-Mobile Stage. pic.twitter.com/Mx4UiAi4FW — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) August 1, 2021

Manchester, England’s Parklife Fest also cut ties with DaBaby following the rapper’s remarks at Rolling Loud, where he told the Miami crowd, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases, that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up… Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

The comments drew criticism from Elton John, Madonna, Questlove and Dua Lipa, who responded first in a statement and then by reportedly removing their “Levitating” remix from streaming service playlists.

DaBaby then further inflamed the situation with his new video for “Giving What It’s Supposed to Give.”