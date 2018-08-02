Lollapalooza Livestream: Watch Jack White, Post Malone, Vampire Weekend, More

Red Bull TV will livestream Lollapalooza 2018 with performances from Jack White, Post Malone, Vampire Weekend, the Weeknd, Arctic Monkeys, the National, Odesza, Khalid, Chvrches, Zedd, LL Cool J, Walk the Moon, Manchester Orchestra and more. Coverage from Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois will begin Thursday, August 2nd at 7 p.m. ET and continue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET each day.

BØRNS, Chromeo, Greta Van Fleet, Gucci Mane, James Bay, Logic, Lykke Li, the Vaccines, Tycho and Tyler, the Creator will also appear in Red Bull’s broadcast of the fest. The network will feature three channels of coverage, with an exclusive virtual reality experience appearing on the Red Bull Music YouTube page.

Red Bull’s coverage will be available via their designated streaming page, the Lollapalooza site and the Rebull TV app, which is available for free on connected devices and through Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.

SiriusXM will also broadcast performances and backstage interviews during Lollapalooza 2018 via the network’s Alt Nation channel. White, Post Malone, Vampire Weekend, Lil Uzi Vert, Portugal. The Man, Chvrches, the National, Odesza, Walk the Moon, Manchester Orchestra, Khalid, Brockhampton, the Wombats, Jungle, Parquet Courts, lovelytheband, Sir Sly and other artists will be featured during SiriusXM’s coverage.

Alt Nation, channel 36 on SiriusXM, will cover Lollapalooza from Friday, August 3rd at 2:00 p.m. ET through Sunday, August 5th. The broadcast will also be available via the SiriusXM mobile app and at online at the SiriusXM website. Various performances will also air on other channels, including Hip Hop Nation, the Heat, SiriusXMU, BPM and the Spectrum.

Additional details about Lollapalooza are available at the fest’s official site.

Red Bull TV Streaming Schedule

Thursday, August 2nd

Channel 1

6:05 p.m. – Franz Ferdinand

7:00 p.m. – Khalid

9:00 p.m. – Arctic Monkeys

Channel 2

6:05 p.m. – LANY

7:05 p.m. – Chvrches

8:10 p.m. – Rezz

Friday, August 3rd

Channel 1

3:15 p.m. – Rebelution

5:35 p.m. – Tyler, the Creator

6:45 p.m. – Post Malone

7:45 p.m. – Walk the Moon

8:45 p.m. – The National

Channel 2

2:10 p.m. – Cuco

3:00 p.m. – The Wombats

3:45 p.m. – Terror Jr.

4:45 p.m – James Bay

6:30p.m. – Greta Van Fleet

7:30p.m. – BØRNS

8:30p.m. – Tycho

9:30 p.m. – BROCKHAMPTON

Channel 3

2:10 p.m. – Tyler Childers

3:20 p.m. – G Herbo

4:10 p.m. – Taylor Bennett

5:00 p.m. – Valentino Khan

6:00 p.m. – Alan Walker

7:00 p.m. – Rusko

8:00 p.m. – Malaa

9:00 p.m. – Dillon Francis

Saturday, August 4th

Channel 1

2:10 p.m. – Sir Sly

3:00 p.m. – Charlotte Cardin

3:50 p.m. – ARIZONA

4:55 p.m. – Autograf

6:35 p.m. – Logic

7:40 p.m. – St. Vincent

8:45 p.m. – The Weeknd

Channel 2

2:55 p.m. – Amy Shark

3:30 p.m. – Bomba Estéreo

4:30 p.m. – Catfish and the Bottlemen

5:30 p.m. – LL Cool J

6:30 p.m. – GoldLink

7:00 p.m. – Daniel Caesar

8:45 p.m. – Vampire Weekend

Channel 3

2:10 p.m. – lovelytheband

3:00 p.m. – Pale Waves

3:45 p.m. – LOUDPVCK

4:30 p.m. – K?D

5:30 p.m. – Ghastly

6:30 p.m. – Zomboy

7:45 p.m. – Illenium

8:45 p.m. – Zedd

9:20 p.m. – Tash Sultana

Sunday, August 5th

Channel 1

2:10 p.m. – The Regrettes

3:35 p.m. – Anderson East

4:30 p.m. – Lykke Li

5:30 p.m. – Gucci Mane

8:45 p.m. – Jack White

Channel 2

2:10 p.m. – The Coronas

3:30 p.m. – Kali Uchis

4:30 p.m. – The Vaccines

6:00 p.m. – Sabrina Claudio

7:00 p.m. – Manchester Orchestra

8:00 p.m. – Chromeo

9:00 p.m. – ODESZA

Channel 3

2:45 p.m. – Freya Ridings

3:30 p.m. – Chris Lake

4:15 p.m. – Ekali

5:00 p.m. – Herobust

6:00 p.m. – ToryBoi

8:45 p.m. – Galantis