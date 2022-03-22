Metallica, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat Tapped to Headline Lollapalooza 2022

Metallica, Dua Lipa, and Doja Cat are among the headliners for this year’s Lollapalooza festival, returning to Grant Park in Chicago July 28 through 31.

Other big-font artists on this year’s poster include J. Cole, Green Day, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo. The four-day festival will also feature performances from the Kid Laroi, Jazmine Sullivan, Charli XCX, Billy Strings, Glass Animals, Don Tolliver, Idles, Turnstile, YG, Dominic Fike, King Princess, 100 Gecs, Girl in Red, Willow, Royal Blood, Måneskin, Cordae, the Marías, Caroline Polachek, Tove Lo, Beach Bunny, PinkPantheress, and Muna.

In total, Lollapalooza 2022 will feature over 170 artists across nine stages. A full lineup is available on the poster below.

Your 2022 Lineup is here! 🙌 4-Day Tickets on sale today at 12pm CT. https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/RSBzzOgXHp — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 22, 2022

Four-day general admission passes for Lollapalooza will go on sale Tuesday, March 22, at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT. Additional VIP packages will also be available, while single-day tickets will be available at a later date.