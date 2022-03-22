 Metallica, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa to Headline Lollapalooza 2022 - Rolling Stone
Metallica, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat Tapped to Headline Lollapalooza 2022

Four-day Chicago fest will also feature J. Cole, Green Day, Lil Baby, and more

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

doja cat metallica dua lipa lollapalooza lineupdoja cat metallica dua lipa lollapalooza lineup

Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/MediaPunch/IPX/AP; Chris Tuite for Rolling Stone; Ellen Qbertplaya/Variety

Metallica, Dua Lipa, and Doja Cat are among the headliners for this year’s Lollapalooza festival, returning to Grant Park in Chicago July 28 through 31.

Other big-font artists on this year’s poster include J. Cole, Green Day, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo. The four-day festival will also feature performances from the Kid Laroi, Jazmine Sullivan, Charli XCX, Billy Strings, Glass Animals, Don Tolliver, Idles, Turnstile, YG, Dominic Fike, King Princess, 100 Gecs, Girl in Red, Willow, Royal Blood, Måneskin, Cordae, the Marías, Caroline Polachek, Tove Lo, Beach Bunny, PinkPantheress, and Muna. 

In total, Lollapalooza 2022 will feature over 170 artists across nine stages. A full lineup is available on the poster below.

Four-day general admission passes for Lollapalooza will go on sale Tuesday, March 22, at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT. Additional VIP packages will also be available, while single-day tickets will be available at a later date.

In This Article: Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Lollapalooza, Metallica

