J-Hope Joins Metallica, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat as Lollapalooza 2022 Headliners

J-Hope has been added to the Lollapalooza lineup as a headliner, the festival announced on Tuesday, June 7. The BTS member, who will perform at the Chicago festival on July 31, will make history as the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a U.S. festival. He joins Metallica, Dua Lipa, and Doja Cat, who have been previously announced to be among the headliners for this year’s Lollapalooza festival, returning to Grant Park in Chicago July 28 through 31.

Other big-font artists on this year’s poster include J. Cole, Green Day, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Baby, and Kygo. The four-day festival will also feature performances from the Kid Laroi, Jazmine Sullivan, Charli XCX, Billy Strings, Glass Animals, Don Tolliver, Idles, Turnstile, YG, Dominic Fike, King Princess, 100 Gecs, Girl in Red, Willow, Royal Blood, Måneskin, Cordae, the Marías, Caroline Polachek, Tove Lo, Beach Bunny, PinkPantheress, and Muna.

In total, Lollapalooza 2022 will feature over 170 artists across nine stages. A full lineup is available on the poster below.

Your 2022 Lineup is here! 🙌 4-Day Tickets on sale today at 12pm CT. https://t.co/bmjLHHMiVU pic.twitter.com/RSBzzOgXHp — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 22, 2022

Four-day general admission passes for Lollapalooza will go on sale Tuesday, March 22, at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT. Additional VIP packages will also be available, while single-day tickets will be available at a later date.

This story was updated on June 7 to include the announcement of J-Hope joining the lineup.