Lollapalooza to Return This Summer

Lollapalooza will return this summer, with the festival taking place at Grant Park in Chicago July 29th through August 1st.

The lineup will be announced Wednesday, May 19th. Tickets will also go on sale on May 19th, starting at 12 p.m. CT/1 p.m. ET via the Lollapalooza website.

In a press release, the festival said it planned to go ahead at full capacity, although in accordance with Chicago health rules, attendees must prove they are either fully vaccinated or have tested negative for Covid-19. A negative test must be obtained within 24 hours of attending Lollapalooza each day. Additional details on the entry process will be available in early July.

“We’ve made tremendous progress in containing the spread of Covid-19, with all of our leading metrics stable or on the decline,” said Allison Arwady, M.D., the commissioner of Chicago’s Department of Public Health. “To ensure we celebrate safely this summer I encourage everyone to continue to be safe and smart; if you’re sick, stay home; wash your hands frequently; wear a mask if you’re traveling or using public transit, and most importantly get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot added, “Here in Chicago, the word ‘Lollapalooza’ has always been synonymous with summer, great music, and four days of unforgettable fun — which made last year’s decision to postpone it all the more difficult. Now, less than a year later and armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective, and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city’s most iconic summer music festivals. I want to thank the Lollapalooza team for working closely with the City to create a reopening strategy that prioritizes safety and can’t wait to see festivalgoers return to Grant Park this summer.”