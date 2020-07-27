Paul McCartney, LCD Soundsystem, Outkast to Appear on Lollapalooza Livestream

Lollapalooza 2020 may be canceled due to the pandemic, but a four-night broadcast event will take place from July 30th through August 2nd instead.

Lolla2020 will feature past headlining sets from Paul McCartney, Outkast, Chance the Rapper and Arcade Fire — who will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album The Suburbs. The event will also stream past Lolla performances by LCD Soundsystem, Metallica, Jane’s Addiction, Run the Jewels, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Lorde, Hinds, Tyler, the Creator, Alabama Shakes, Ellie Goulding, Tove Lo and more.

Original live sets will also be streamed from H.E.R., Kali Uchis, Tank and the Bangas, Kaskade, Pink Sweat$, Yungblud, Alison Wonderland and more. Chicago mayor Lori E. Lightfoot will appear throughout the event, while Lolla founder and Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell will host conversations with Lars Ulrich, Chuck D and others. Farrell will also lead a David Bowie tribute with pianist Mike Garson, as well as a Kind Heaven Orchestra performance with Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins.

The event will stream on Lolla’s website and their YouTube account daily at 6 pm E.T. Fans are encouraged to donate to Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, Equal Justice Initiative and Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote, which she will appear on the livestream to discuss.