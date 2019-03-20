×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Journey to Antarctica: Is This What a Climate Catastrophe Looks Like in Real Time? Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Lollapalooza 2019: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, Strokes to Headline

Twenty One Pilots, J Balvin, Janelle Monae, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Wayne also tapped for annual Chicago blowout

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Lollapalooza 2019: Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, the Strokes and more will headline this year's Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Getty Images, Shutterstock (2)

Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, the Strokes and Tame Impala are among the headliners at Lollapalooza 2019, taking place August 1st through 4th at Grant Park in Chicago.

Other top-billed performers include Twenty One Pilots, J Balvin, Flume and the Chainsmokers, as well as Lil Wayne, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, Meek Mill, Hozier, 21 Savage and Death Cab for Cutie. The festival teased a portion of its lineup Tuesday in a dog adoption video before unveiling the entire roster Wednesday.

Four-day general admission tickets, as well as various VIP packages, are on sale now. Single-day tickets will be available at a later date.

Lollapalooza will host 170 bands across four stages this year. The lineup boasts a wide array of artists from various genres including pop (Maggie Rogers, Hayley Kiyoko, Rüfüs Du Sol), hip-hop (6lack, Gunna, Sheck Wes, Tierra Whack), indie (Mitski, Japanese Breakfast, Sharon Van Etten) rock (the Revivalists, Gary Clark, Jr., Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators) and R&B (H.E.R., Normani).

Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell is set to perform new music alongside his Kind Heaven Orchestra, while the lineup also features local Chicago acts such as DJ/production duo Louis the Child and rapper Saba. And among the more peculiar offerings this year: A set from cult favorite Nineties MC, Diesel – better known as NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

The entire lineup, as well as ticket information, is available on the Lollapalooza website.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad