×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next See Ice-T, Zakk Wylde Team Up on Intense Hurricane-Themed Song Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

RS Daily News: Logic’s Novel Is Number One; Chris Evans Profile

By

Reporter

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All

In our daily news show, host Charles Holmes checks in on a few of the headlines everyone is discussing. For today’s episode, watch the video to get a quick take on:

  1. Logic’s Book is number one on Amazon
  2. Chris Evan profile in Hollywood Reporter

Tune in each day for a new episode.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1325: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad