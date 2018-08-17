Logic Takes Aim at Border Separation Policy in Powerful ‘One Day’ Video

Logic tackles the brutal Trump administration policy of separating immigrant families at the United States-Mexico border in the his new video for “One Day.”

In the clip’s opening minutes, a Hispanic immigrant family is caught attempting to make it into America. A border control agent tears a baby away from its screaming mother, and a teenage son is also pulled away from his parents. The son ends up getting adopted by a white family and becoming a doctor; years later, he saves the life of a murderous white supremacist on the operating table.

The “One Day” video includes appearances from notable actors Luis Guzmán, Judy Reyes and Michael Peña. Logic makes a brief cameo video as well, rapping while wearing a shirt with the message “Fuck the Wall.” He is joined by Ryan Tedder, who sings the track’s hopeful hook: “Dark days keep me up all night/ Only thing I know, it’s gonna be alright.”

After a public uproar, President Trump signed an order ending family separation in June. The New York Times recently reported that “hundreds of children remain in United States custody without their parents.”

Logic released “One Day” in July. “This one is for everyone out their with dreams and goals!! Making music is fun, but music with a message is so more important!!! This one is for anyone with a dream,” Logic said of the track at the time. It peaked at Number 80 on the Hot 100. The pair are slated to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday.