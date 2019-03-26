×
Rolling Stone
Hear Logic’s Guitar-Driven Soundtrack for Debut Novel ‘Supermarket’

13-track project boasts collaborations with Mac DeMarco

LogicAT&T Playoff Playist Live, San Jose, USA - 05 Jan 2019

Logic unveiled a new 13-track project, featuring collaborations with Mac DeMarco, to accompany his debut novel, 'Supermarket.'

imageSPACE/REX/Shutterstock

Logic has unveiled a new soundtrack to accompany his debut novel, Supermarket. The 13-track project finds Logic exploring an array of genres outside of rap, especially guitar-driven rock (the album opens with a driving indie rock tune titled “Bohemian Trapsody”). Logic collaborated with Mac Demarco on several cuts, including the swooning R&B-tinged “I’m Probably Gonna Rock Your World” and the laid-back rocker, “Vacation From Myself.”

“I wanted to use my novel as an opportunity to challenge myself musically diving into a completely new genre,” Logic said of the soundtrack in a statement.

Logic’s Supermarket soundtrack arrives the same day the book hits shelves. The novel — published under the rapper’s birth name, Bobby Hall — tells the story of a depressed suburban kid named Flynn who takes a job at a local grocery store where, one morning, he arrives to discover a crime scene.

Along with Supermarket, Logic is reportedly prepping a new album, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, and released the LP’s title track earlier this month. A release date for the record has yet to be announced. The album will follow Logic’s 2018 album, YSIV, as well as his mixtape, Bobby Tarantino II.

