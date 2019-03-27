Logic’s Novel Is Number One on Amazon

Supermarket is the tale of a depressed grocery store employee in the suburbs whose ordinary life is disrupted when he stumbles upon a crime scene. But you wouldn’t exactly know that — or really much else about the plot, style, characters or writing — from the reviews from its fans.

Logic, a.k.a. Bobby Hall, released Supermarket on Tuesday, paired with a 13-song soundtrack, and the rapper’s debut novel has already shot up to the Number One spot on Amazon’s best-selling books list, which ranks titles by their rate of sales movement. Simon and Schuster, the novel’s publisher, described the book in press materials as “a gripping exploration into madness and creativity” and dubbed Logic one of the most creative artists of the generation. “Bobby Hall has crafted a mind-bending first novel, with prose that is just as fierce and moving as his lyrics,” Ready Player One author Ernest Cline said in a blurb for the novel, adding that the book is “like Naked Lunch meets One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest — if they met at Fight Club.” But it is Supermarket‘s reviewers on Amazon, of which there are, at press time, 28, who are showering it with the most passionate, if vague, love.

This book is an amazing book I don’t read but I’m gonna read this book so proud of bobby

Amazing book! Bobby really does a great job at painting a picture. Listening to it on Audible adds to the experience

wow. i’m actually mind blown by how good this novel actually is. of course i knew it was going to be good because bobby puts his everything in his work but this is just outstanding. ✌🏻❤️➕

A few chapters in and it’s amazing. I love Logic, but typically when artists start branching out the quality drops too so I wasn’t expecting too much. With Supermarket I was really blown away with how well written it is and how drawn in I am. 5/5 MUST BUY

Done with chapter 1 its a well written book i was hype all day i ran from my bus to my house as fast possible just to read it

Really great book, even if you don’t normally read. I found myself laughing at moments and couldn’t stop reading

one of the most well written books i’ve ever read

I’m ganna love it already.

idk how he does it. but it is an amazing read i even like the soundtrack too

Real page turner; I can’t put it down. If you are a little apprehensive whether to purchase or not. I can assure you it is really good. You won’t be disappointed with your purchase.

Wow.

In an interview with Trevor Noah, Logic said the book was initially prompted by a comment from his manager: “Yeah, dude, you can’t write a book.” So, Logic said, he “just read a bunch of books” and wrote a book. From a commercial standpoint, his confidence is paying off.

