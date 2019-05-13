Logic Plots Fall North American Tour

Logic announced a fall North American tour that kicks off October 5th in Vancouver, British Columbia and wraps November 16th in Madison, Wisconsin. Rappers J.I.D. and YBN Cordae will join for most dates of the 26-date trek.
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, May 17th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For select dates, an American Express card pre-sale runs from Tuesday, May 14th at 10 a.m. through Thursday, May 16th at 10 p.m. local time.
The jaunt promotes his recently issued fifth LP, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, which features guest spots with Eminem (“Homicide”), G-Eazy, Will Smith, Gucci Mane, Wiz Kahlifa and tour mate YBN Cordae. That project is one of three Logic albums from a six-month span, along with 2018’s YSIV and the March-released Supermarket, a guitar-driven soundtrack to his debut novel of the same name.
The emcee will reportedly star in an upcoming, J.J. Abrams-produced film, Everything Must Go, billed as “Clerks for a new generation.”
Logic Tour Dates
October 5 – Vancouver, BC Doug @ Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
October 6 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
October 8 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
October 11 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
October 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
October 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
October 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
October 16 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
October 18 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
October 19 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
October 22 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
October 23 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena
October 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
October 26 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
October 27 – Norfolk, VA @ Ted Constant Convocation Center
October 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
November 1 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (Logic and YBN Cordae only)
November 2 – Washington, DC @ EagleBank Arena
November 3 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center (Logic and J.I.D only)
November 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
November 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
November 10 – Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU Convocation Center
November 12 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center at CSU
November 13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
November 15 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena (Logic only)
November 16 – Madison, WI @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center