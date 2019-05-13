Logic Plots Fall North American Tour

Logic announced a fall North American tour that kicks off October 5th in Vancouver, British Columbia and wraps November 16th in Madison, Wisconsin. Rappers J.I.D. and YBN Cordae will join for most dates of the 26-date trek.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, May 17th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For select dates, an American Express card pre-sale runs from Tuesday, May 14th at 10 a.m. through Thursday, May 16th at 10 p.m. local time.

The jaunt promotes his recently issued fifth LP, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, which features guest spots with Eminem (“Homicide”), G-Eazy, Will Smith, Gucci Mane, Wiz Kahlifa and tour mate YBN Cordae. That project is one of three Logic albums from a six-month span, along with 2018’s YSIV and the March-released Supermarket, a guitar-driven soundtrack to his debut novel of the same name.

The emcee will reportedly star in an upcoming, J.J. Abrams-produced film, Everything Must Go, billed as “Clerks for a new generation.”

Logic Tour Dates

October 5 – Vancouver, BC Doug @ Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

October 6 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

October 8 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

October 11 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

October 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

October 15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

October 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

October 16 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 18 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 19 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

October 22 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

October 23 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena

October 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

October 26 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

October 27 – Norfolk, VA @ Ted Constant Convocation Center

October 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

November 1 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (Logic and YBN Cordae only)

November 2 – Washington, DC @ EagleBank Arena

November 3 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center (Logic and J.I.D only)

November 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

November 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

November 10 – Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU Convocation Center

November 12 – Cleveland, OH @ Wolstein Center at CSU

November 13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

November 15 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena (Logic only)

November 16 – Madison, WI @ Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center