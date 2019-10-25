Hear Logic Ponder Celebrity Pressure on New Song ‘OCD’

Logic ruminates on the highs and lows of fame on his new song, “OCD,” featuring guest vocals from Dwn2earth.

Produced by 6ix, “OCD” boasts heavy drums and a bruised bass that anchor a woozy mix of synths and a hypnotic vocal loop. Dwn2earth drapes his sweet croon over the production, while Logic leans into it with heady reflections on the pressures of celebrity: from providing for his family to feeling like a prop in other peoples’ Instagram pictures.

“They’d rather snap a pic with you to go get more likes than usual,” he raps, “Than have a conversation, back in the basement with no placement/ Couldn’t ever fathom talking to my favorite rapper that way.”

“OCD” marks Logic’s first official solo single since the arrival of his latest album, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind in May, although in August he did release the “No Pressure Freestyle.” In March, prior to Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Logic released another album, Supermarket, which served as the soundtrack to his novel by the same name.

Logic will continue his fall North American tour Friday, October 25th, in Atlanta, Georgia. The run wraps November 16th in Madison, Wisconsin.