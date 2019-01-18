Hear Logic Take Aim at Fame on New Song ‘Keanu Reeves’

Logic pokes fun at his own fame and addresses his haters on the rapper’s latest cut “Keanu Reeves,” which hit digital streaming platforms Friday. “I’m the one, bitch, I am the one, like Keanu Reeves/Get it done, yeah I get it done, no blood on the leaves,” Logic touts on the chorus, emulating the actor’s cinematic assassin John Wick.

“Keanu Reeves,” co-produced by Logic’s go-to beatmaker 6ix, initially leaked in an unmastered for back in September 2018; the rapper finally unveiled the finished copy Friday. Logic hinted at its impending arrival earlier this week:

Keanu Reeves

When should I drop this? pic.twitter.com/U6K1xqZ9vt — Bobby Billboard (@Logic301) January 14, 2019

“Finally knew I made it, sittin’ at the red light/When them soccer moms pull up in they van while I ride/Like ‘Oh my God, children, it’s the 1-800 guy‘/But my doors suicide, yeah I’m too alive,” the rapper says on the track

Since the release of his YSIV in September 2018, Logic has concentrated on other mediums, including plans to co-write and star in the J.J. Abrams-produced Everything Must Go, billed as “Clerks for a new generation.” “Wrote a whole movie, then I sold that joint,” Logic brags on “Keanu Reeves.”

Earlier this week, Logic – under his birth name Bobby Hall – also detailed his debut novel Supermarket, which will arrive March 26th via publisher Simon & Schuster. “It’s a deftly written, darkly funny, dazzling novel,” Def Jam said of Supermarket.