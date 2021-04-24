Logic, Madlib Form New Duo MadGic, Drop First Song ‘Mars Only Pt. 3’

Logic and Madlib have revealed their new collaboration dubbed MadGic, with the “retired” rapper and the acclaimed producer dropping the duo’s first track “Mars Only Pt. 3” Friday night.

As hinted on the introductory track, the pair worked on entire album together during the Covid-19 lockdown, although details of the LP have not been announced.

“Logic and Madlib is MadGic, your catalog tragic / Fuck a underground, fuck a pop sound /Made this whole album in a lockdown, hip hop is our town,” Logic proclaims on the track before name-checking Madvillain, Madlib’s acclaimed collaboration with the late MF Doom.

According to Genius, “Mars Only Pt. 3” reworks a beat Madlib previously deployed on his alter ego Quasimoto’s 2005 LP The Further Adventures of Lord Quas; that track, “Rappcats Pt. 3,” likely lends its “Pt. 3” to the title of “Mars Only.”

Logic announced his retirement from rapping in 2020 following the release of his album No Pressure, although he did tease his return to music with the minute-long track “Tired in Malibu” earlier this month (“Retired for a minute/But I guess I’m back man,” he said on the track). In a July 2020 interview, Logic admitted that working with Madlib could coax him out of his retirement, NME reports.

In January, Madlib released his Sound Ancestors, a collaboration with Four Tet.