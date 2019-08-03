×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1330: Billie Eilish
Read Next Pete Buttigieg’s Antiracist Education Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Logic, Gucci Mane Give Lesson in ‘Dripping or Drowning’ in ‘Icy’ Video

Rapper drops latest visual off Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Logic and Gucci Mane provide a lesson in “drip” in the new video for “Icy,” a cut off Logic’s recently released Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

The video, directed by Colin Tilley, opens with a cartoon Logic receiving a phone call from his manager Marty, informing the rapper he needs to update his look. “If you’re not dripping, you’re drowning,” the manager says.

From there, the action follows Logic from a local shopping mall to a used car dealership as the rapper comically accumulates jewels, grills, fur coats and wheels. Gucci Mane appears midway as the teacher of “Icy Class 101,” with the Atlanta rapper educating students about “money, hoes, clothes.”

At the end of the video, a trio of women that Logic recruited to ride along with him ultimately carjack the rapper, leaving him back where he started, dripless.

“Icy” follows Logic’s humorous video for “Homicide,” which featured comedian Chris D’Elia and “Squints” from The Sandlot served as stunt doubles for Eminem and Logic respectively; Eminem also made a meta cameo with an impersonation of D’Elia’s Slim Shady impression.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1330: Billie Eilish
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad