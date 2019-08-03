Logic, Gucci Mane Give Lesson in ‘Dripping or Drowning’ in ‘Icy’ Video

Logic and Gucci Mane provide a lesson in “drip” in the new video for “Icy,” a cut off Logic’s recently released Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

The video, directed by Colin Tilley, opens with a cartoon Logic receiving a phone call from his manager Marty, informing the rapper he needs to update his look. “If you’re not dripping, you’re drowning,” the manager says.

From there, the action follows Logic from a local shopping mall to a used car dealership as the rapper comically accumulates jewels, grills, fur coats and wheels. Gucci Mane appears midway as the teacher of “Icy Class 101,” with the Atlanta rapper educating students about “money, hoes, clothes.”

At the end of the video, a trio of women that Logic recruited to ride along with him ultimately carjack the rapper, leaving him back where he started, dripless.

“Icy” follows Logic’s humorous video for “Homicide,” which featured comedian Chris D’Elia and “Squints” from The Sandlot served as stunt doubles for Eminem and Logic respectively; Eminem also made a meta cameo with an impersonation of D’Elia’s Slim Shady impression.