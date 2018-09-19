Logic Channels ‘The Dark Knight’ in His Video for ‘Everybody Dies’

Logic is hip-hop’s reigning pop culture connoisseur. For his latest video, “Everybody Dies,” the Maryland rapper recreates the underground bunker scene from 2008’s Christopher Nolan-directed Batman film, The Dark Knight, and cuts in quick shots from black and white films throughout the video. Logic also raps, “Had a lot of dark nights, but bitch I been Bane” — a character from the film’s sequel, The Dark Knight Rises — during the song’s first verse as he moves through the dark room, just in case you didn’t get the reference.

“Everybody Dies” is a straightforward Logic song; he hits all his well-worn talking points, mentioning growing up “broke as fuck,” clarifying that he’s not “top 10, more like top 3” and the extent to how much his haters are hating. The most interesting part of the video is when the Everybody MC spits, “I do it for the boom bap, the trap and the radio.” Logic hasn’t made a typical trap song, but in a March interview with Hard Knock TV, he described his spin on the genre.

“I like to refer to Bobby Tarantino music as conscious trap music, like for real,” Logic described. “Because it’s like, ‘I done made 20 million dollars, but like I don’t flex to be acknowledged. I’m just letting you motherfuckers know that I made this money, but I’m not defined by this money and I can’t wait to raise my children. That’s just who I am. I’m an honest man, who can rap his ass off.'”

Logic just revealed that the entire Wu-Tang clan is featured on YSIV pic.twitter.com/cMQfvyroH9 — Lines of Logic™ (@LinesofLogic) September 17, 2018

“Everybody Dies” will be featured on Logic’s upcoming album, YSIV. Earlier this week he teased that the entire Wu-Tang Clan will make an appearance on the project. Maybe his Batman bars will link up with Ghostface Killah’s love of another industrial billionaire.