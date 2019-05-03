Hear Logic and Eminem Trade Rapid-Fire Verses in New Song ‘Homicide’

Logic and Eminem have teamed for new song “Homicide.” The track marks the first time the rappers have collaborated on a song together.

They may have murderous words on their minds, but the slaying has more to do with firing rapid-fire verses than literal homicide on their new track. Logic leads off the fiery tune, as the pair trade quick rhymes. “Mass murder like this can’t be good for my health/When I rap like this, do I sound like shit?/Well it really don’t matter ’cause I’m killing this shit,” Logic spits, before asking himself, “Bobby how many times you’ve been killing this shit?”

“From the East Coast to the West/I’m the ethos and I’m the G.O.A.T,” Eminem raps. “Who the best? I don’t got to say a fuckin’ thing though/’Cause MCs know.” The track ends with an outro from comedian Chris D’Elia, who did an impression of Eminem that went viral.

Earlier this year, the pair linked up when Logic opened for Eminem during his Hawaii shows. “It was incredible really sitting and just hanging with a man I’ve studied my whole life,” Logic wrote at the time. “And I learned him and his homies are just like me and mine. All we talk about is rap ha ha it’s the best! Thanks Em! For all the love.”

Logic is preparing to release his sixth studio album, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. He unveiled his debut novel, Supermarket, which went Number One on Amazon’s best-selling books list, and its accompanying soundtrack in March.

Meanwhile, Eminem has been influencing culture beyond music. His use of the word “stan” was added to Merriam-Webster’s dictionary last month and his virtual reality film Marshall From Detroit, was made available on Oculus Go, Oculus Rift and the Samsung Gear VR in February.