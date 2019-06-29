Watch Logic, Eminem Recruit Famous Stunt Doubles for ‘Homicide’ Video

Logic and Eminem recruit a pair of noteworthy stunt doubles in the video for “Homicide,” the rappers’ collaboration from Logic’s recent album Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.

The video’s lengthy opener underlines the premise: An unreachable Eminem won’t be available for the “Homicide” video, so Logic’s manager recruits a pair of stunt doubles to star in “Homicide” in place of both rappers.

For Logic’s replacement – capitalizing on a popular meme – the manager tracks down “Squints from The Sandlot,” actor Chauncey Leopardi, while Eminem is portrayed by comedian and noted Slim Shady impersonator Chris D’Elia.

The clever capper to the “Homicide” video arrives in the closing moments when Eminem FaceTimes Logic as Chris D’Elia doing a Slim Shady impression, adding a whole meta level to the visual.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Logic’s follow-up to 2018’s YSIV, arrived in May. This fall, the rapper will embark on a North American trek joined by J.I.D. and YBN Cordae.