See Logic Collaborate With 21 Musicians in ‘Do What You Love’ Video

Last year, Logic and actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt asked people from around the world to participate in a song through the collaborative community HITRECORD. The resulting track is “Do What You Love,” which features 21 people with different backgrounds and skill sets from around the world.

At SXSW on Friday, Logic revealed the video for the track, which features the rapper and Gordon-Levitt driving to a gas station to refill their “mystery machine.” Once they pull over, the various collaborators of the song jump out of the trunk to perform their respective parts.

A one-hour YouTube special called Band Together with Logic premiered just an hour the video dropped, detailing the Grammy-nominated rapper’s creative process:

Gordon-Levitt told Jimmy Kimmel Friday that while the idea for the project shares similarities with shows like American Idol or The Voice, the people involved aren’t competing. “It’s not a contest, it’s a collaboration,” he said. “At the end of the show, all these people all over the world, they weren’t competing against each other, they made a song together.”