Hear Logic’s New Album ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’

Fifth studio album is follow-up to 2018’s YSIV

Logic performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, in New Orleans2019 Jazz and Heritage Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3, New Orleans, USA - 27 Apr 2019

Logic has released his fifth studio album, 'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.'

Amy Harris/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Logic has released his new album, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. It’s his fifth studio album and the follow-up to 2018’s YSIV.

The 16-song set includes the previously released singles, “Keanu Reeves,” “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind” and “Homicide” featuring Eminem. There are also guest appearances from G-Eazy (“Commando”), Gucci Mane (“Icy”), Wiz Khalifa (“Still Ballin”), Will Smith (“Don’t Be Afraid to be Different”) and YBN Cordae (“Mama/Show Your Love”) and Logic’s father (“Bobby”).

On Wednesday, he unveiled the album’s surprise quick release date and cover art, which depicts a zombie-styled illustration of the rapper with an evil looking skull bursting out from the side of his head.

The rapper unveiled his debut novel, Supermarket, which went Number One on Amazon’s best-selling books list, and its accompanying soundtrack in March.

