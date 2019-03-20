Logic Announces ‘Confessions of a Dangerous Mind’ LP With New Song

Logic has unveiled the title to his forthcoming sixth studio album, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind. The rapper made the announcement via a video he unveiled on Twitter that features a single shot of him singing an unnamed song, which presumably will feature on the LP.

In the new clip, Logic appears in front of a black backdrop, as he raps about the conflicting feelings that can come with having your dreams seem to come true over a laidback, keys-buoyed groove. He confesses in his storytelling style about the insecurities that still might remain, the pursuit of success and the perils of ego. “What’s your name?/What’s your game?/Come now boy, just switch your flow/Feel the pain,” he raps as blood begins to flow from his neck. “What you trying to say, though?/Novocaine to the brain/I can’t feel nothing no more/In my lane/Can’t refrain from letting these people know.”

I wrote this one in Blood pic.twitter.com/pCi5VrSha9 — Bobby Billboard (@Logic301) March 19, 2019

He lights up a blunt while blood continues to gush down his shirt as he takes on detractors and recounts negative social media comments and unfair comparisons that could lead to some people’s demise. He then pulls out a gun as he reflects on feeling unworthy. Despite the harrowing sentiments, the song ends on an uplifting note, calling to “spread that positivity” and culminates with advice to “Put your ego on the shelf/And remember: love yourself.”

The forthcoming Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, which is “coming soon” according to the clip, is the follow-up to last fall’s YSIV.