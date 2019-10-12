Logic Asks ‘1-800, Then I Kill The Pussy, Who Can Relate?’ The Answer, No One

On a macro-level, the existence of French Montana’s “Twisted” featuring Juicy J, A$AP Rocky, and Logic makes sense. French, Juicy, Rocky, and Logic are stylistically distinct rappers covering demographics that span different ages, geographical boundaries, incomes, and discerning tastes. In the current landscape, why wouldn’t the four rappers try to expand their fanbase and thus line their pockets with that sweet, sweet streaming cash? Judging “Twisted” on that criteria, it’s a middle-of-the-road French Montana posse cut. For the majority of its runtime, “Twisted” merely exists on the back of a good beat and passable performances. Then Logic raps, “Fuck her then I bounce, hell nah, I can’t do no date / 1-800, then I kill the pussy, who can relate?”

The moment is jarring.

“1-800-273-8255” is the 5-time platinum song that turned into Logic into a household name. The song’s title is derived from the number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and became a hit mainly off Logic’s message about seeking help when one has thoughts about taking their life. At various points during “1-800-273-8255,” Logic adlibs “Who can relate” as the hook about not wanting to be alive plays. Putting all of that into context, it isn’t clear why the family-friendly rapper would decide to invoke his most popular and sensitive song to talk about his sexual prowess. There were levels and levels of people — producers, engineers, publicists, and managers — who must’ve heard “Twisted” before it was uploaded to streaming services, which is why it’s unfathomable that none of them thought that those bars were highly unnecessary at best and an egregious display of tone-deafness at worst. Naturally, if you spend enough time yelling “Who can relate” into the void, eventually nothing will echo back.