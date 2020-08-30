Lockn’ Festival Postponed to October 2021

The Lockn’ Festival announced Saturday that its October 2020 event — like every other major music festival during the Covid-19 pandemic — is canceled.

In July, the Arrington, Virginia-based fest announced a series of health measures — including mask requirements, stages that allowed for audience social distancing, cashless transactions and temperature checks — with the hope of continuing as planned during the weekend of October 2nd, 2020. The festival also had lined up performers Phil Lesh, Brandi Carlile, David Crosby and more.

However, with the pandemic nowhere near contained, organizers revealed Sunday that this year’s fest and its planned celebration would move to October 1st through 3rd, 2021.

“Our hearts were hopeful that we could all be back together this year, but we have made the decision to move,” Lockn’ organizers said in a statement. “We are disappointed to miss all of your beautiful faces and the uplifting vibe on Infinity Downs Farm, but the health and safety of our artists, staff, fans, vendors, and the surrounding community must come first.”

Organizers added, “If you are a Lockn’ 2020 ticket holder, you have the opportunity to obtain a full refund of your tickets and camping accommodations. If you’d like to roll over your tickets to 2021, we’re excited to offer you some added perks.” The festival also encouraged fans who are able to to donate their 2020 ticket, which would “ensure another year of music and family on the farm.” Check out the Lockn site for ticket rollover or refund information.

While the 2021 lineup has not yet been announced, organizers promise the festival will feature “an all-star celebration of Phil Lesh’s upcoming 81st birthday, with the legendary musician performing alongside an array of famous friends and special guests over the three-day event.”