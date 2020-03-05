 Watch Local Natives Perform Two Tracks on 'Kimmel' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next Journey Fire Ross Valory, Steve Smith for Allegedly Trying to Take Control of Band Name Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Local Natives Perform Two Tracks on ‘Kimmel’

The band will tour this spring with Foals

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Local Natives appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their songs “When Am I Gonna Lose You” and “Dark Days.” The first song comes off the band’s 2019 album Violet Street, while “Dark Days” dates back to their 2016 effort Sunlit Youth. Performing on Kimmel’s outdoor stage, the band gave both tracks their signature lush, moody vibe with Amelia Meath joining on “Dark Days.”

The band dropped Violet Street last April via Loma Vista Recordings. “When Am I Gonna Lose You” was one of the first listens from the album, produced by Shawn Everett, and got a music video starring actress Kate Mara.

Local Natives will continue promoting the new music this spring with a co-headlining tour with Foals. The joint trek, featuring indie-rock band Cherry Glazerr as openers on most dates, launches May 20th in Los Angeles and wraps June 10th in Chicago. Tickets for the tour are currently on sale via Foals’ website.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.