Watch Local Natives Perform Two Tracks on ‘Kimmel’

Local Natives appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their songs “When Am I Gonna Lose You” and “Dark Days.” The first song comes off the band’s 2019 album Violet Street, while “Dark Days” dates back to their 2016 effort Sunlit Youth. Performing on Kimmel’s outdoor stage, the band gave both tracks their signature lush, moody vibe with Amelia Meath joining on “Dark Days.”

The band dropped Violet Street last April via Loma Vista Recordings. “When Am I Gonna Lose You” was one of the first listens from the album, produced by Shawn Everett, and got a music video starring actress Kate Mara.

Local Natives will continue promoting the new music this spring with a co-headlining tour with Foals. The joint trek, featuring indie-rock band Cherry Glazerr as openers on most dates, launches May 20th in Los Angeles and wraps June 10th in Chicago. Tickets for the tour are currently on sale via Foals’ website.