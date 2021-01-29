LNZNDRF, Featuring Members of the National, Grizzly Bear, Drop New Video for ‘You Still Rip’

LNZNDRF, the band featuring Scott and Bryan Devendorf of the National, Benjamin Lanz of the National and Beirut, and Aaron Arntz of Grizzly Bear and Beirut, have released a video for “You Still Rip.” The track appears on their new LP, II, out Friday, January 29th.

“You Still Rip” is a deft bit of post-punk that feels hypnotic and dreamy without sacrificing a cutting edge. It arrives with a video, directed by Lanz, which pairs the song with a mesmerizing collage packed primarily with warm, grainy footage of the hard rock heroes of yesterday.

“With the song ‘You Still Rip,’ we veer into personally nostalgic territory, which we’ve never lyrically done before,” Lanz tells Rolling Stone. “Every relationship is a little us versus the world, right? And this song is about reminiscing on the path through life that we’ve shared with another person, a partner, through good and bad, like we’re our own secret handshake, Bonnie and Clyde story and we realize that this person is just as bad-ass now as they’ve always been. So this video seemed like the perfect expression of this sentiment, like finding an old, once cherished Headbanger’s Ball VHS mixtape in a ratty basement box marked ‘MY STUFFF,’ putting it on the combination TV/VCR, and it still rips.”

II follows LNZNDRF’s 2020 album, To a Lake. The band recorded the basic tracks for II at Public. Hi-Fi in Austin back in September 2019, amassing 20-plus hours of freeform audio. Lanz then spent the next year crafting an album of, as Bryan Devendorf puts it, “songs and sounds which retains the spirit of the dream we had set out to create.”

Adds Arntz: “LNZNDRF operates best when free from the watchful eye of harsh self-criticism. We didn’t talk about what we were going to do — we just played. Hours of improvisation forged the base of the album. Sometimes the only way to capture honest emotion is to let it unfold in real-time, a luxury that I think is evident on II.”