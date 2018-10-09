The ‘Party Rock Anthem’ Meme Will Enrich Your Life

Here’s an actually fun thing: Enterprising jokers have been mashing up the dance sequence from LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem” video with songs that share the same beats per minute (bpm). The meme seems have begun with Twitter user @Josejusejo, who set LMFAO dancing to the theme from the anime series Evangelion.

Party Rock Anthem has the same BPM as the Evangelion Opening and I hate it pic.twitter.com/UC2WzNF3zN — 👻🎃Joseju 🎃👻 (@Josejusejo) September 18, 2018

Anyone can make one of these — there are sites and apps that’ll help you find a song’s BPM — and, it seems, everyone has, making Redfoo and Skyblu move to everything from Nine Inch Nails to composer Aaron Copland. The “Party Rock” bpm, btw, is 130, or “pretty fast.” It’s a nice bpm indeed for a party-rocking anthem, and it’s very much in the LMFAO comfort zone, right in line with “Sexy And I Know It” (130), “Sorry for Party Rocking” (134), “Shots” (128), and “Yes” (128).

Here are a few of the best “Party Rock Anthem” memes:

“Personal Jesus”

Hey guys did you know @depechemode 's "Personal Jesus" has the same bpm as Party Rock Anthem? pic.twitter.com/SfwTC7yIF9 — Slimey Snails 🎃🎃🎃 (@Bag_of_Snails) October 5, 2018

Nine Inch Nails’ “Sin”

Party Rock Anthem by LMFAO has the same BPM as Sin by Nine Inch Nails. Yeah, I can play this game, too. pic.twitter.com/L1HTqfheEL — DonPiano (@trezin) October 5, 2018

Dropkick Murphys’ “Shipping Up to Boston”

Party Rock Anthem has the same bpm as Dropkick Murphys' "I'm Shipping Up to Boston." #lmfao #BPM pic.twitter.com/yldYIqlNsn — Taylor 👽 (@blueboxufo) October 5, 2018

“Hoedown,” from the Aaron Copland-scored ballet Rodeo

BREAKING: original choreography to the Hoedown from Copland's "Rodeo" recently unearthed, seen here recreated by esteemed dance troupe LMFAO pic.twitter.com/iJHfMroUxe — Patricia Wallinga 🚢🎶 (@pwallinga) October 7, 2018

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody”

Party Rock Anthem’s choreography but with Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody in the background pic.twitter.com/ziEEKiP6WR — Annie Wamsley (@Annie305Wamsley) September 29, 2018

Sarah McLachlan’s “I Will Remember You” also works because it’s half the “Party Rock” BPM