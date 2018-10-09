Rolling Stone
The ‘Party Rock Anthem’ Meme Will Enrich Your Life

Twitter users are setting Redfoo and Skyblu’s dance moves to songs from “Uptown Girl” to “Personal Jesus,” and it’s a ton of fun

By

Music Editor

Christian Hoard's Most Recent Stories

Redfoo and SkyBlu of LMFAO

Matt Sayles/AP/Shutterstock

Here’s an actually fun thing: Enterprising jokers have been mashing up the dance sequence from LMFAO’s “Party Rock Anthem” video with songs that share the same beats per minute (bpm). The meme seems have begun with Twitter user @Josejusejo, who set LMFAO dancing to the theme from the anime series Evangelion.

Anyone can make one of these — there are sites and apps that’ll help you find a song’s BPM — and, it seems, everyone has, making Redfoo and Skyblu move to everything from Nine Inch Nails to composer Aaron Copland. The “Party Rock” bpm, btw, is 130, or “pretty fast.” It’s a nice bpm indeed for a party-rocking anthem, and it’s very much in the LMFAO comfort zone, right in line with “Sexy And I Know It” (130), “Sorry for Party Rocking” (134), “Shots” (128), and “Yes” (128). 

Here are a few of the best “Party Rock Anthem” memes:

“Personal Jesus”

Nine Inch Nails’ “Sin”

Dropkick Murphys’ “Shipping Up to Boston”

“Hoedown,” from the Aaron Copland-scored ballet Rodeo

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody”

Sarah McLachlan’s “I Will Remember You” also works because it’s half the “Party Rock” BPM

