Hear Lloyd Cole’s Blissful Synth-Pop Single ‘Violins’

Lloyd Cole released a video for “Violins,” the single off his new electronic album Guesswork, out July 26th via earMUSIC. “My first official video in six years,” Cole tweeted. “I’m very excited about this one.”

“I might just stop breathing/I might just stop keeping time/With the violins,” Cole sings against swoon-worthy synths. Featuring surreal film footage of The End of Civilisation by Scottish artist Douglas Gordon, the video depicts a Cumbrian landscape accompanied by a piano on fire. “It’s perfect for the song,” Cole said in a statement. “What could be worse than burning a grand piano and filming it?”

Cole’s former bandmates from Lloyd Cole and the Commotions — guitarist Neil Clark and keyboardist Blair Cowan — also contributed to Glasswork, which marks the first time they’ve played together since the Commotion’s final album, 1987’s Mainstream. Cole has announced three U.S. dates for September, before he heads off to the UK for the rest of the fall.

Lloyd Cole Tour Dates

9/13 — Montclair, NJ @ Outpost In The Burbs

9/14 — Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater

9/15 — Washington, DC @ City Winery