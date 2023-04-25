LL Cool J Announces Special Guest-Filled ‘The F.O.R.C.E Live’ With the Roots
LL Cool J is celebrating hip-hop on the road. On Tuesday, the rap star announced his “The F.O.R.C.E. Live” tour, his first time on the road hitting arenas in 30 years — and he’s planning to bring some massive guests on the road with him.
Along with featuring the Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip as supporting acts, Cool J is also scheduled to bring out the likes of Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, among others in select cities across the tour.
“I’m excited to be on my first arena tour in 30 years,” Cool J said in a statement. “It’s proof that our culture is more viable than ever. Get ready for some nonstop beats and rhymes. See you this summer!”
The rap star shared a trailer for the tour, which sees him walking into an empty arena. “Are you sure you ready for this?” his own voice inside his head asks him. “I’m ready,” he affirms.
Cool J will start his tour at Boston’s TD Garden on June 25 before stopping in cities such as Atlanta, Raleigh, Chicago, New Orleans, and San Francisco. He wraps his tour in Los Angeles on Sept. 3. It’s unclear which guests will join him on which tour dates.
“This is not a moment, it’s a movement,” he added on Instagram.
The F.O.R.C.E. Live tour dates
June 25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
June 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
June 28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
June 29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 1 – Baltimore, MD @CFG Bank Arena
July 2 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
July 4 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
July 6 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel
July 8 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
July 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Aug. 12 – Cleveland, OH @Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Aug. 13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Aug. 18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 19 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Aug. 20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Aug. 22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum
Aug. 23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Aug. 24 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Aug. 25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Aug. 27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Casino Amphitheater
Aug. 29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Sept. 1 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Sept. 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum