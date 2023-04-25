LL Cool J Announces Special Guest-Filled ‘The F.O.R.C.E Live’ With the Roots

LL Cool J is celebrating hip-hop on the road. On Tuesday, the rap star announced his “The F.O.R.C.E. Live” tour, his first time on the road hitting arenas in 30 years — and he’s planning to bring some massive guests on the road with him.

Along with featuring the Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and DJ Z-Trip as supporting acts, Cool J is also scheduled to bring out the likes of Salt-N-Pepa, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Common, MC Lyte, Method Man & Redman, Big Boi, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ice T, among others in select cities across the tour.

“I’m excited to be on my first arena tour in 30 years,” Cool J said in a statement. “It’s proof that our culture is more viable than ever. Get ready for some nonstop beats and rhymes. See you this summer!”

The rap star shared a trailer for the tour, which sees him walking into an empty arena. “Are you sure you ready for this?” his own voice inside his head asks him. “I’m ready,” he affirms.

Cool J will start his tour at Boston’s TD Garden on June 25 before stopping in cities such as Atlanta, Raleigh, Chicago, New Orleans, and San Francisco. He wraps his tour in Los Angeles on Sept. 3. It’s unclear which guests will join him on which tour dates.

"This is not a moment, it's a movement," he added on Instagram.

The F.O.R.C.E. Live tour dates

June 25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

June 28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

June 29 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 1 – Baltimore, MD @CFG Bank Arena

July 2 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 4 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

July 6 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel

July 8 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

July 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Aug. 12 – Cleveland, OH @Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Aug. 13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Aug. 18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 19 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Aug. 20 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Aug. 22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

Aug. 23 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Aug. 24 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Aug. 25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Aug. 27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 29 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Sept. 1 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Sept. 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 3 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum