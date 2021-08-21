 Watch LL Cool J and Friends Perform at NYC 'Homecoming' Show - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home Music Music News

Watch LL Cool J and Friends Perform at NYC ‘Homecoming’ Show

Rapper was joined onstage by Rev Run, Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes and more

By

Reporter

Ilana Kaplan's Most Recent Stories

View All

LL Cool J invited several friends including Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Remy Ma and French Montana for a medley of hits during his We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert performance on Saturday. The rapper performed his 1990 classic “Mama Said Knock You Out” for the crowd, with Rev Run joined him onstage for an energetic rendition of Run-DMC’s 1986 hip-hop hit “It’s Tricky.”

Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five’s Melle Mel and Scorpio also appeared to perform their eternal NYC anthem “The Message.”

Nearly 60,000 people were predicted to attend Saturday’s “Homecoming” show. To create “an all-time New York state of mind,” Davis told Rolling Stone that he “wanted every genre of music represented, so I reached out to artists across rock, rap, pop, Broadway, classical music.”

Other artists featured at We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert include Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, The Killers, Polo G, Patti Smith, Bruce Springsteen, Wyclef Jean, Kane Brown, Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, Elvis Costello, Jon Batiste, Andrea Bocelli, Earth, Wind & Fire, Lucky Daye, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Barry Manilow, the New York Philharmonic, and Carlos Santana, who will be reuniting onstage with Rob Thomas.

In This Article: Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, homecoming, LL Cool J, Run-DMC

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.