Lizzo to Fill in for Yeah Yeah Yeahs on Next Week’s ‘SNL’

Band announces cancellation of remaining 2022 gigs as Nick Zinner recovers from pneumonia
Lizzo NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Saturday Night Live revealed that Lizzo will now serve as musical guest on the Austin Butler-hosted episode next week, with the rapper filling in for the previously announced Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Soon after SNL announced the switch-up, the YYYs issued a statement on social media explaining that all of the bands’ end-of-2022 live commitments — including their gig at KROQ’s Acoustic Christmas — were canceled as member Nick Zinner continues to recover from pneumonia.

“As many of our fans know Nick has had pneumonia over the past month and it’s been an up and down recovery process,” Karen O and company wrote. “The band’s top priority is supporting Nick through a full recovery.”

The “heartbroken” band continued, “It’s been a tough week, and it’s been a tough year on the health front for us alongside so many artists who are committed to connecting with audiences amidst a pandemic.” 

“SURPRISE,” Lizzo, who last performed on and hosted SNL in April 2022, tweeted Saturday. “It’s an honor to fill in for the yeah yeah yeahs who unfortunately could not perform next week.”

Lizzo is no stranger to SNL’s last-episode-before-Christmas either, having served as musical guest on Dec. 21, 2019.

