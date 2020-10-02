Lizzo, Willow Smith and More Appear in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show

Rihanna’s highly anticipated fashion show, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, aired on Thursday night, featuring an all-star celebrity lineup that included showcases from Lizzo, Willow Smith, and more.

Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard, Roddy Ricch, and Rosalía gave live musical performances for the show, while Travis Scott performed during its outro in the post-credits Amazon stream.

Among the models, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, and Christian Combs all returned to the Fenty stage to show off the fashion line’s Fall 2020 collection. Bella Hadid led a group of black satin, leather- and lace-clad models and stars — including Demi Moore, Pose star Indya Moore, and RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall — in a performance set to N.E.R.D.’s “She Wants to Move.”

The highlight of the showcase came with Lizzo’s solo dance to D’Angelo’s “Brown Sugar,” where the singer danced seductively in front of a mirror.

The finale of the show was, in part, a celebration of reality TV icons Paris Hilton and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, who strutted along the runway with drag queens Shea Couleé and Gigi Goode. Other celebrity cameos included Chika, Irina Shayk, Margie Plus, Miss 5th Avenue, Rico Nasty, Ciarda Hall, Jazzelle, Laura Harrier, Precious Lee, Raisa Flowers, and Soo Joo Park.