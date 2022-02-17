Lizzo Searches for Her Next Crew of Dancers in ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ Trailer

Lizzo goes on the lookout for the next class of “Big Grrrls” backup dancers to accompany the rapper on her tour in the first trailer for the Prime Video unscripted series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

The reality competition finds Lizzo and her team of collaborators inviting a group of “confident, bad-ass women” to move into the “Big Grrrls House,” where they get a crash course on all things Lizzo before deciding which dancers will twerk alongside her as she embarks on her world tour.

The eight-episode series will also feature choreographers Tanisha Scott and O.G. Big Grrrls Chawnta’ Marie Van, Shirlene Quigley, and Grace Holden, plus a guest appearance by SZA, choreographer Charm La’Donna and body movement expert Rashida KhanBey Miller.

Lizzo herself serves as executive producer on Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which arrives on Prime Video on March 25. The rapper, who recently debuted her new song “Special,” will also discuss the series as part of her keynote address at the upcoming SXSW Festival.