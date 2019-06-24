Lizzo Earns Rihanna Ovation for Wedding-Themed ‘Truth Hurts’ at BET Awards

Lizzo stole the show at the 2019 BET Awards, performing “Truth Hurts” in a charming, wedding-themed display that evoked the video for her piano-driven 2017 single.
The singer-rapper appeared in white atop a giant wedding cake, surrounded by dancers with bouquets of flowers in hand. She brought the crowd to its feet with her charismatic skills: rapping, singing, dancing and even breaking out into one of her trademark flute solos. (The cameras caught Rihanna giving Lizzo an enthusiastic ovation for the latter moment.)
Lizzo recently performed on another another televised event, the MTV Movie & TV Awards, presenting “Juice” from her 2019 LP, Cuz I Love You. In May, she joined Charli XCX on her single “Blame It On Your Love,” a remix of “Track 10” from the vocalist’s 2017 mixtape Pop 2.
Lizzo recently extended her North American tour promoting Cuz I Love You. After a run of summer dates, including several festival slots, the fall leg launches September 7th in New Orleans and wraps October 27th in San Francisco.
Lizzo Tour Dates
July 18 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
September 7 – New Orleans, LA @ The Filmore
September 10– Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
September 11 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater
September 13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
September 15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
September 17 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
September 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
September 19 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex
September 24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
September 25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
September 28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
September 30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
October 2 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre
October 8 -Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant
October 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
October 10 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
October 15 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
October 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
October 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
October 24 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
October 25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
October 27 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium