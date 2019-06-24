Lizzo Earns Rihanna Ovation for Wedding-Themed ‘Truth Hurts’ at BET Awards

Lizzo stole the show at the 2019 BET Awards, performing “Truth Hurts” in a charming, wedding-themed display that evoked the video for her piano-driven 2017 single.

The singer-rapper appeared in white atop a giant wedding cake, surrounded by dancers with bouquets of flowers in hand. She brought the crowd to its feet with her charismatic skills: rapping, singing, dancing and even breaking out into one of her trademark flute solos. (The cameras caught Rihanna giving Lizzo an enthusiastic ovation for the latter moment.)

Lizzo recently performed on another another televised event, the MTV Movie & TV Awards, presenting “Juice” from her 2019 LP, Cuz I Love You. In May, she joined Charli XCX on her single “Blame It On Your Love,” a remix of “Track 10” from the vocalist’s 2017 mixtape Pop 2.

Lizzo recently extended her North American tour promoting Cuz I Love You. After a run of summer dates, including several festival slots, the fall leg launches September 7th in New Orleans and wraps October 27th in San Francisco.

Lizzo Tour Dates

July 18 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

September 7 – New Orleans, LA @ The Filmore

September 10– Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

September 11 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater

September 13 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

September 15 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

September 17 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

September 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

September 19 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex

September 24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

September 25 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

September 28 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

September 30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

October 2 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

October 8 -Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

October 9 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

October 10 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

October 15 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

October 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

October 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

October 24 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

October 27 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium