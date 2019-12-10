 Lizzo Responds to Critics of Her Thong Dress - Rolling Stone
Lizzo Says Thong Dress Critics Who ‘Don’t Like My Ass [Can] Kiss It’

“Never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself,” said “Good as Hell” singer and rapper

Lizzo

Lizzo responds to controversy over a "thong dress" that she wore to a Lakers vs. Timberwolves game on Sunday night.

imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Lizzo had some choice words for detractors of the outfit she wore to a Lakers game last weekend: “If you really, really don’t like my ass, you can kiss it. ‘Cause kissing it makes it go away, I promise.”

The singer sparked a minor firestorm on the Internet Sunday night when she was spotted wearing a “thong dress” while attending a Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves basketball game at L.A’.s Staples Center.

Lizzo’s black T-shirt dress bared her butt for the audience to see, and at one point was even captured on the game’s Jumbotron.

The dress sparked debate online over whether or not it was appropriate to wear to a basketball game, which in turn created a discussion about how often certain types of bodies are policed more than others.

Now, Lizzo has finally spoken out about the controversy, taking to Instagram Live to express her thoughts.

“You don’t have to be like me, you need to be like you and never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself,” she said. “This is who I’ve always been. Now everyone’s looking at it… and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me, negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life, over my emotions.”

Lizzo continued, “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. I’m surrounded by love and I just want to spread that love — and also spread these cheeks.”

Lizzo most recently released a music video for her song “Good as Hell.” The singer was nominated for a total of eight awards at the 2020 Grammy Awards, leading the pack of nominees this year.

