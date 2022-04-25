Lizzo Announces North American Headlining Tour in Support of ‘Special’

Lizzo has announced dates for the North American leg of her “Special Tour” in support of her upcoming fourth studio album Special.

The flute-wielding rapper and singer will kick off the 25-date trek Sept. 23 at Sunrise, Florida’s FLA Live Arena. The run, which will feature special guest Latto as its opening act, will continue through Nov. 18 when it wraps at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

General on-sale for The Special Tour begins Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Last weekend, Lizzo pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live, serving as both host and musical guest. During her performances, she delivered Special‘s lead single “About Damn Time,” as well as the record’s vulnerable title track.

Special will arrive July 15 via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic. The album follows 2019’s Cuz I Love You, which featured “Juice,” “Truth Hurts,” “Good as Hell” and “Tempo” with Missy Elliott.

The Special Tour Dates

Sept. 23 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

Sept. 24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Sept. 27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Sept. 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Oct. 2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Oct. 6 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 14 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Oct. 16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct. 18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Oct. 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Oct. 26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Oct. 28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Oct. 31 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Nov. 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

Nov. 4 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Nov. 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 9 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum