 Lizzo Schedules The Special Tour With Latto For Fall 2022 - Rolling Stone
Lizzo Announces North American Headlining Tour in Support of ‘Special’

The singer and rapper will receive support from Latto throughout the trek

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 04: Lizzo performs live from Miami Beach at the Platinum Studio for American Express UNSTAGED Final 2021 Performance at Miami Beach EDITION on December 04, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Express)MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 04: Lizzo performs live from Miami Beach at the Platinum Studio for American Express UNSTAGED Final 2021 Performance at Miami Beach EDITION on December 04, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American Express)

Lizzo performs live from Miami Beach at the Platinum Studio for American Express UNSTAGED Final 2021 Performance at Miami Beach EDITION on December 04, 2021 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Lizzo has announced dates for the North American leg of her “Special Tour” in support of her upcoming fourth studio album Special.

The flute-wielding rapper and singer will kick off the 25-date trek Sept. 23 at Sunrise, Florida’s FLA Live Arena. The run, which will feature special guest Latto as its opening act, will continue through Nov. 18 when it wraps at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

General on-sale for The Special Tour begins Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Last weekend, Lizzo pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live, serving as both host and musical guest. During her performances, she delivered Special‘s lead single “About Damn Time,” as well as the record’s vulnerable title track.

Special will arrive July 15 via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic. The album follows 2019’s Cuz I Love You, which featured “Juice,” “Truth Hurts,” “Good as Hell” and “Tempo” with Missy Elliott.

The Special Tour Dates
Sept. 23 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
Sept. 24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Sept. 27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Sept. 29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 30 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Oct. 2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Oct. 6 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 14 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Oct. 16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Oct. 18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Oct. 22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 23 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Oct. 26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Oct. 28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Oct. 31 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Nov. 2 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
Nov. 4 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Nov. 7 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Nov. 9 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 12 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

In This Article: latto, Lizzo

