Lizzo, Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey Lead Bonnaroo 2020 Lineup

Lizzo, Tame Impala, Lana Del Rey, Tool, Miley Cyrus and Vampire Weekend will headline the 2020 Bonnaroo festival.

Primus, Brittany Howard, Bassnectar, the 1975, Run the Jewels, Flume, Oysterhead, Tenacious D, Leon Bridges, Young Thug and Grace Potter also lead the the 19th annual event, which runs Thursday, June 11th through Saturday the 14th in Manchester, Tennessee.

Tickets — including general admission, VIP and Platinum options — go on sale Thursday, January 9th at noon ET via the Bonnaroo website.

The lineup will also feature Glass Animals, Young the Giant, Dashboard Confessional, Megan Thee Stallion, Femi Kuti & Positive Force, Tipper, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Bill Frisell, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and DaBaby.

Other notable acts include Seven Lions, Flogging Molly, Rezz, Marc Rebillet, Altın Gün, a “Superjam” of Sylvan Esso Presents “WITH,” Grand Ole Opry, Denzel Curry, Nelly playing Country Grammar, Slowthai, Nilüfer Yanya, the Struts, Kevin Gates, Big Wild, Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats, Mt. Joy and Pinegrove, along with a special 40th anniversary performance of Talking Head’s Remain in Light from the band’s Jerry Harrison, contributing guitarist Adrian Belew and funk band Turkuaz.

Bonnaroo’s 2019 lineup featured Phish, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Solange, Post Malone, Odesza, Kacey Musgraves, the National, the Lonely Island, the Avett Brothers, Brockhampton, the Lumineers, Brandi Carlile and Walk the Moon, among others.